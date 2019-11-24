Colder temperatures and possible snowfall predicted across eastern Idaho this week

IDAHO FALLS – If you have travel plans for Thanksgiving, you may want to consider leaving sooner in the week rather than later.

The National Weather Service is forecasting light snow showers Monday and Tuesday across portions of eastern Idaho. Up to an inch of snow is possible from the Dubois and St. Anthony stretching to Pocatello, American Falls and Burley. Areas of impact include Dubois, St. Anthony, Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Pocatello and American Falls. Areas farther west will also be impacted, such as Atomic City, Arco, Mackay, Craters of the Moon, Hailey, Rupert and Burley.

Between one and three inches is possible Monday and Tuesday in the outer portions of the Snake River Plain, including West Yellowstone, Island Park, Driggs, Alpine, Soda Springs, Malad, Preston and Montpelier.

More significant, widespread snow is likely Wednesday and Thursday, with potential for widespread travel impacts. Two to four inches is possible throughout the Snake River Plain, with three to five inches in the Bear Lake area and three to seven inches throughout Clark and Fremont Counties.

A cold front Sunday night will knock high temperatures down into the 30s. Roads could get slick as the week progresses. Visit the weather page at EastIdahoNews.com for current road and weather conditions where you live.