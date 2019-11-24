Elementary school aide, father of 4 left speechless after $15,000 Secret Santa surprise

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping Secret Santa give away $500,000 this holiday season!

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Shane McCann is an employee at Cloverdale Elementary School in Ammon. He is raising four children and caring for a wife with fragile health issues. Because of his family responsibilities, Shane is only able to work while his children are in school. Non-certified half-time positions in a public school do not pay enough to support a family of six.

Shane works as a playground and cafeteria aide so he can be home with his kids in the afternoon. He makes sure the children are safe every day, helps teachers and does the best he can with his circumstances.

Secret Santa felt Shane and his family could use a special Christmas gift this year and sent the EastIdahoNews.com elves over to surprise him at school! Watch the video above to see how it turned out.