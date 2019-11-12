The following is a news release from the National Parks Service.

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming — Fewer people visited Yellowstone National Park in 2019, according to statistics recently released by the National Park Service.

The numbers show Yellowstone hosted 170,038 visits in October 2019. This is a 22 percent decrease from October 2018. So far in 2019, the park has hosted 3,977,852 visits, which is down 2.5 percent from during the same period last year.

Officials attribute the decrease to snow in October, which caused some entrances and park roads to be temporarily closed, according to a park news release.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreational visits over the last several years (through October):

2019 – 3,977,852

2018 – 4,078,770

2017 – 4,084,763

2016 – 4,212,782

2015 – 4,066,191

2014 – 3,483,608

If you plan to drive to and in the park during the fall and winter, please have flexible travel plans and prepare for changing weather conditions.

Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time without notice. Visit Park Roads for the status of Yellowstone roads. Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Extensive information for planning a winter visit in Yellowstone, including information about lodging, camping, services, and activities, is available on the park’s web site at www.nps.gov/yell.

More data on park visitation, including how we calculate these numbers, is available on the NPS Stats website.