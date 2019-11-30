Gatlin Brothers to perform Christmas concert at ISU

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO – Expect a half-country, half-Christmas music repertoire at the Gatlin Brothers Christmas, which will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 in the Idaho State University Stephens Performing Arts Center Jensen Grand Concert Hall.

“It is a country-slash-Christmas show,” said Rudy Gatlin, one of the trio of Grammy Award-winning Gatlin Brothers who will be performing. “We’re one of the first country bands who started doing these Christmas shows. We’ve been doing them for over 30 years.”

The first half of the ISU A Season of Note performance will be country, then it will switch over to holiday tunes. During the country portion, the audience can expect to hear the Gatlin Brothers’ classics including “Broken Lady,” “Houston,” “I Don’t Want to Cry,” “All the Gold” and others.

“Then we will segue right into the Christmas music,” Gatlin said.

The band, who has a Christmas CD, will perform Christmas classics such as “Joy to the World” and “Oh, Holy Night,” and will do some acoustic medleys of Christmas songs. In addition, it will perform secular favorites like “White Christmas” and “The Most Wonderful Time of the year.”

“It makes me feel like Andy Williams,” Gatlin said.

Rudy, along with his brothers Larry and Steve have dazzled audiences for more than 60 years and they still maintain a rigorous touring schedule. This December they’ll play in Florida, Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas, Pocatello and Utah, including multiple venues in a couple of those states.

“As my old buddy Stephen Stills, of Crosby, Stills and Nash used to say, ‘I sing for free, they pay me to travel,’” Rudy Gatlin said. “It’s what we do. We travel and we sing.”

The Gatlin Brothers have achieved a Grammy for Best Country Song for “Broken Lady.” They received three American Country Music awards for Single of the Year “All The Gold in California,”; Album of the Year “Straight Ahead”; and Male Vocalist of the Year for Larry Gatlin, along with five nominations for CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Single, Album, and Male Vocalist of the Year.

The Brothers have accumulated seven no. 1 singles, 32 Top-40 Records, 22 studio albums and five Broadcast Music, Inc. “Million-Air” awards.

Tickets are $45 for main seating and $35 for upper seating.

For more information visit www.gatlinbrothers.com.

For more information on the 2019-20 Season of Note, contact the Stephens Performing Arts Box Office at (208) 282-3595 or visit isu.edu/stephens. Ticket information and purchase is available at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling the Box Office.