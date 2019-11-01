Elk hunter who left home and never returned found dead

The following is a news release from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office. Stock photo

On Oct. 31 at approximately 9:49 p.m., the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office received the report of an overdue hunter.

The hunter, identified as 79-year-old Paul Schiffman of Oakley, had left home in a white 1997 Chevrolet Suburban to hunt elk in the Diamond Creek Zone. Family had last spoken to Schiffman around 7:30 that morning. He had not returned home or contacted them since then.

The Sheriff’s Office was able to determine that Schiffman’s cell phone records last showed him 4 miles north of Soda Springs at 7:39 that morning. There was no cellular record after that.

Searches of the Diamond Creek, Dry Valley, and Slug Creek areas were conducted during the night time, but the Sheriff’s Office was unable to locate Schiffman.

After daylight on the morning of Nov. 1, a search by air was conducted by the Sheriff’s Office with Air Idaho and a civilian aircraft flown by friends and family. Schiffman’s vehicle was located on a ridge between Slug Creek Rd and Dry Valley.

A quick search of the area located Schiffman, but it was determined that he was deceased. It appeared that Schiffman had harvested an elk and was beginning to process the animal. While processing the animal, it appeared that he suffered a medical condition that he did not survive.

The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Caribou County Search and Rescue, Idaho Fish and Game, Air Idaho, and the numerous friends and family that helped to locate Mr. Schiffman.