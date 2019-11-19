IFPD honors citizens for helping suicidal woman, suspect at Tautphaus Park

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — On Thursday, Nov. 14, the Idaho Falls Police Department held an Award Ceremony and recognized three community members with Citizen’s Certificates of Merit. Idaho Falls Police Captain Jeremy Galbreaith was also recognized for successfully graduating from the Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command.

The Idaho Falls Police Department Citizen’s Certificate of Merit may be awarded to any community member for substantially assisting the Idaho Falls Police Department in the apprehension of a suspect or in any other emergency, or for a significant contribution towards a Department program, goal, or objective. Citizen’s are nominated by Idaho Falls Police Officers and staff. Nominations are then carefully evaluated by an Awards Committee who then makes recommendations to the Chief of Police.

“We live in a city where people do some pretty incredible things,” said Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson.

On June 5, 2019, Matthew Campbell and Michael Griffin saved a suicidal woman by removing her from the railroad tracks in front of an oncoming train, putting themselves at great personal risk in the process. Mr. Campbell and Mr. Griffin then kept the woman calm until Idaho Falls Police Officers arrived.

“I appreciate this,” said Griffin when accepting the award. “But I just did what anyone else in this room would have done.”

Mr. Campbell and Mr. Griffin’s quick actions, bravery and selflessness saved this woman’s life, and reflect well upon themselves and the Idaho Falls community. Mr. Campbell and Mr. Griffin were each presented with the Idaho Falls Police Department Citizen’s Certificate of Merit for their actions.

On the morning of August 24, 2019, the Idaho Falls Police Department received information that a wanted subject was currently at Tautphaus Park. Idaho Falls Police Detective Sage Albright responded and attempted to apprehend the subject when he fled from Detective Albright. Shawn Johansson, a bystander, recognized what was happening and assisted in blocking escape routes. The subject was forced to attempt to scale a chain-link fence where Detective Albright and Mr. Johansson were able to catch him. The subject was then placed under arrest by Detective Albright.

“Mr. Johansson was there with his family and friends,” said Detective Albright. “He didn’t know what he was getting in to, but he recognized that it was a bad situation for the community and he didn’t hesitate to step up when it was needed.”

Mr. Johansson’s bravery and willingness to step up when needed demonstrate qualities that are consistent with the very best of the Idaho Falls Community. Mr. Johansson was awarded the Idaho Falls Police Department Citizen’s Certificate of Merit for his actions.



Idaho Falls Police Captain Jeremy Galbreaith was also presented with an Idaho Falls Police Command Challenge Coin in recognition of his exceptional performance and graduation from the Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command.

The Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command is a premier and intensive law enforcement leadership program that prepares law enforcement officers for senior leadership positions by uniquely combining academic principles with practical applications. As part of this program, Captain Galbreaith completed a staff study on police recruiting and retention which is a current nationwide struggle for law enforcement agencies.