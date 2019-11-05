Man arrested after trying to unlawfully enter homes in Idaho Falls, witnesses say

IDAHO FALLS — A man was arrested Tuesday night after unlawfully entering a series of homes on Boise Avenue, say police.

Around 7 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Dispatch received multiple calls about a man trying to enter homes. At the homes that were occupied, the man either opened the door himself and walked in, or knocked on a locked door and tried to walk in when someone answered the door. Every time the occupants confronted him, the man left the residence and continued down the street.

Police have identified the man as Jeffrey Fredrickson, 28, of Rigby.

Idaho Falls Police officers responded to the area and found Fredrickson. They observed him entering another home and being told to leave. When the officers tried to apprehend him, he ran away. They took him into custody after a short pursuit at about 7:20 p.m., police spokeswoman Jessica Clements told EastIdahoNews.com.

Officers connected Fredrickson to a black GMC truck parked on the block. That vehicle had been reported stolen about an hour earlier from a home in Bonneville County, according to an Idaho Falls Police Department news release.

Fredrickson was arrested for felony possession of stolen property, misdemeanor unlawful entry and misdemeanor resisting arrest. He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

No one was injured during the instances. It’s not clear why Fredrickson was allegedly trying to enter homes.