TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
22°
clear sky
humidity: 49%
H 20 • L 19
Nominate someone in need for Secret Santa 2019

Man’s body found in freezer in Utah apartment where elderly woman died

Jacob Klopfenstein and Lauren Bennett, KSL.com

Crime Watch

  Published at

Share This
Google Maps

TOOELE, Utah (KSL.com) — Detectives have found a man’s body inside a deep freezer in a Tooele, Utah apartment where a 75-year-old woman died. Tooele police say the man’s body could have been inside the freezer for up to 11 years.

Authorities responded to the Remington Park Apartments on Friday for a welfare check on the woman and found her dead, according to Tooele Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen. Detectives were searching the unit when they found a deep freezer with a man’s body inside, he said.

The woman, identified as Jeanne Souron-Mathers, had not been seen in several weeks and police don’t suspect foul play in her death. There were no obvious signs of trauma to her body, Hansen added.

However, police do suspect foul play was involved in the man’s death. The man was essentially frozen, making it difficult for investigators to see if there were any signs of trauma on his body. Police were waiting for the medical examiner’s findings to determine his cause of death.

Hansen said the man’s body could have been inside the freezer from anywhere between 1 ½ to 11 years.

Investigators do not yet know who the man is. No other information about the investigation was immediately available Monday.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: