Mexican authorities arrest suspects connected with last week’s attack

MEXICO CITY — Suspects connected with the attack in Mexico last week that killed nine women and children are in custody.

Authorities in Mexico made the arrest earlier Monday, according to the Associated Press. The attackers were believed to be cartel gunman, but top security officials did not elaborate what organization the suspects were with or how many were arrested.

The ambush attack occurred Nov. 4 in the Mexican state of Sonora.

The victims were dual U.S.-Mexican citizens, members of fundamentalist mormon communities in northern Mexico not affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

