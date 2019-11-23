One person hospitalized following crash near Shelley

SHELLEY – Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that occurred on the Bonneville/Bingham County Line Friday afternoon.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com there was a vehicle crash at 1200 East and 1300 North northeast of Shelley at 2:09 p.m. One of the vehicles hit a power pole.

One person was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Details on the victim’s condition are unknown.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office blocked off the road as they worked to clean up the wreckage, but there were no serious traffic delays.

The cause is still being determined. EastIdahoNews.com will post updates when they are available.