UPDATE: Part of Hitt Road closed due to three-vehicle crash near Grand Teton Mall

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently responding to a three-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Hitt Road near the 25th Street intersection near Dillards at the Grand Teton Mall.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday. It’s not clear what caused the crash, but police suspect alcohol was a factor, according to police spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

The drivers and passengers in the vehicles only sustained minor injuries.

Both southbound lanes are closed from 17th Street to 25th Street. Northbound lanes remain open and motorists are asked to avoid the area. The southbound lanes should be clear by 6:30 p.m.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we learn more.