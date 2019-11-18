Patrick Frazee found guilty of murdering Kelsey Berreth

Patrick Frazee has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his fiancee Kelsey Berreth. The jury also found him guilty of three counts of solicitation to commit murder and with tampering with a dead body.

Berreth’s family sobbed once the jury left the courtroom, according to the Denver Post.

Frazee’s sentencing hearing was set to begin within minutes of the verdict. During sentencing, victims’ families and friends are allowed to speak to the court.

Jury deliberations began Monday in the murder trial of the Colorado man accused of killing his fiancée with a bat last year.

Kelsey Berreth, 29, the mother of Frazee’s toddler daughter, went missing last Thanksgiving and her body hasn’t been found.

Frazee, 33, faced eight charges: two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of solicitation to commit murder, two counts of a crime of violence and one count of tampering with a body.

Prosecutors filed two murder charges because they have different theories. One is that he acted alone to kill Berreth, the other says he alone or with other people killed her during a robbery.

Frazee pleaded not guilty in May.

