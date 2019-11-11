Utah man dies in ATV accident, 6-year-old son survives

The following is a news release from Utah State Park and Recreation officials.

LOGAN, Utah — A Logan, Utah man is dead following an ATV accident Sunday evening.

The man, identified as 35-year-old Core Pimentel, was riding his ATV along a segment of the Shoshone Trail in the Herd Hollow area in Cache County. His six-year-old son was also riding on the same ATV. Both of them were wearing helmets.

At some point along their ride, Pimentel’s ATV left the trail and crashed down a 30-foot embankment. The group Pimentel was riding with came across the accident site a short time later, but did not witness the accident.

Pimentel sustained head injuries from striking a rock on the ground and was killed. His six-year-old son was not harmed in the accident.

Cache County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident and Utah State Parks Rangers will be investigating how the accident occurred.

The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation extends our condolences to the friends and family impacted by this tragedy and would like to thank all those who assisted in the response efforts.