TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
30°
light rain
humidity: 80%
wind: 3mph NNW
H 32 • L 31
Nominate someone in need for Secret Santa 2019

Young widow moved to tears after opening gift from Secret Santa

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Secret Santa

  Published at

Share This
Submit to Secret Santa Secret Santa on Facebook

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping Secret Santa gift $500,000 this holiday season!

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Julie Kunz’s husband, Dan, passed away unexpectedly in October. He was 42, she is 31 and they have three young children ages 12, 9 and 6.

Julie works as the stage manager at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. Her coworkers say she would never ask for anything, but she deserves everything.

Secret Santa asked if the East Idaho News elves could go surprise Julie with some extra money for Christmas this year. Watch the video above to see the surprise!

CLICK HERE TO WATCH OTHER SECRET SANTA SURPRISES

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: