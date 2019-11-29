Young widow moved to tears after opening gift from Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping Secret Santa gift $500,000 this holiday season!

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Julie Kunz’s husband, Dan, passed away unexpectedly in October. He was 42, she is 31 and they have three young children ages 12, 9 and 6.

Julie works as the stage manager at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. Her coworkers say she would never ask for anything, but she deserves everything.

Secret Santa asked if the East Idaho News elves could go surprise Julie with some extra money for Christmas this year. Watch the video above to see the surprise!