1 man dead and another man hospitalized following 2-car crash in Jerome

JEROME – A Jerome man is at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello Sunday following an early morning crash in Jerome.

A news release from Idaho State Police indicates 22-year-old Miguel A. Molina Rodriguez was eastbound on 331 West Road at 5:39 a.m. in a 1992 Toyota pickup.

Between North 300 West and North 400 West, Rodriguez crossed the center line and collided with a 2011 Mazda MZ3 driven by 42-year-old Fernando Ibarra Armenta of Mexico, who was westbound on West Road.

Armenta was wearing a seatbelt, but he died on impact. Rodriguez was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The road was blocked for about four hours as ISP worked to clean up the wreckage.

ISP is still investigating the cause of the crash. Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome Rural Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Air St. Luke’s is assisting in the investigation.