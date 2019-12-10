A Secret Santa stuns a father battling cancer and his wife with an early Christmas gift

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local man gift $500,000 this holiday season! Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and wants to help as many people as he can.

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Steve and Camille Moon are an amazing couple who never stop smiling even when faced with trial after trial. Steve has been battling cancer and during chemo and radiation treatments, it caused two very large holes to form in his esophagus.

They have been traveling back and forth between Utah for surgeries, treatments and appointments. The last few weeks have been lengthy stays. Despite the challenges, the Moons always seem to have smiles on their faces.

Steve is the sole provider of the family and has recently taken leave from work so he can focus on his health. Neighbors and friends are taking meals and doing what they can to help, but the financial burden on their family is starting to add up.

Secret Santa was touched by the Moons story and asked the East Idaho News elves to take them a special gift. Watch the video above to see what happened!