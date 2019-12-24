A Secret Santa surprises the family of a child battling cancer

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local man gift $500,000 this holiday season! Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and wants to help as many people as he can.

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Ty Cornelius has cancer and needs to be taken to Primary Children’s Hospital in Utah for treatment. This is very taxing on his family as they don’t have a reliable vehicle and Ty’s father recently lost his job.

Ty’s mother recently went back to school so she could help provide for their family as a massage therapist. They are very kind and are constantly helping other people – even amidst their own struggles.

Secret Santa knew the Cornelius family could use some Christmas cheer this season so he asked the EastIdahoNews.com elves to pay them a visit with a gift.