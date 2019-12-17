Authorities investigating 3-car crash in Idaho Falls

TODAY'S WEATHER
Rett Nelson
Idaho Falls

Photo and video courtesy Andrea Smith

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls Police and Idaho Falls Fire Department are investigating the cause of a three-vehicle crash in Idaho Falls.

Jessica Clements, an IFPD spokesperson, tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred a little before noon on the corner of Pancheri Drive and Yellowstone Highway.

The condition of the people involved has not yet been determined, but it is causing a bit of a delay for traffic. Authorities are asking you to avoid the area while they work to assess the damage and clean up the wreckage.

A tow truck is on the way.

More information will be posted when it is available.

