Chef Jeff shows you how to make delicious homemade peppermint patties
Chef Jeff, EastIdahoNews.com
Chef Jeff presents homemade peppermint patties – a fun and simple candy perfect for sharing with neighbors and friends for the holidays.
Ingredients
- 2 ½ c. powdered sugar, divided
- 2 tbsp. light corn syrup
- 1 ½ tbsp. water
- 1 tsp. peppermint extract
- 1 tbsp. vegetable shortening
- 12 oz. melting chocolate (chocolate chips, bark, etc.)
Directions
- In a large mixing bowl and using a hand mixer, blend 1 cup of the powdered sugar with the corn syrup, water, peppermint extract, and shortening. Once it is completely blended, add in the remaining powdered sugar ½ cup at a time. The last bit of powdered sugar is sometimes easier to mix in by hand.
- Divide the dough into 1 inch balls for larger mints and ½ inch balls for smaller ones, onto parchment-lined sheet pan. Using your hand, flatten the balls into ¼ inch disks. Place in the freezer and allow to harden for 4 hours.
- In a bowl over a double boiler, melt the chocolate until smooth. Place in a crockpot filled with hot water set to high to maintain the temperature of the chocolate as putting frozen patties will make the chocolate cool quickly.
- Once frozen, place individual patties on a fork and dip in the chocolate to cover. Place on a parchment-lined sheet pan to set. These patties will keep up to a week if kept in an airtight container.
Chef Jeff Jackson is the corporate chef for Smith’s Food & Drug Stores. Jeff appears on weekly television cooking segment on various TV stations in Salt Lake City and east Idaho.
He has always loved cooking since he was very young and graduated with high honors from the SLC Art Institutes in Culinary Arts. He has worked as the lead chef and nutrition specialists at Intermountain Medical Center, as a chef at The Montage Deer Valley signature restaurant, and enjoys catering private and corporation gatherings.
Chef Jeff seeks to teach his viewers how to make simple dishes that look gourmet and will have your entire family looking forward to eating dinner together. Watch for his exciting recipes every Wednesday on eastidahonews.com.