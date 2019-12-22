Mother surprised by Secret Santa gets more good news. The community is building her a house

CHUBBUCK (KPVI) – Members of the community are coming together to build a home for a Chubbuck family after the family’s patriarch died in a construction accident.

In August, the North Bannock County Fire District’s station collapsed during construction. Ben Galo from Pocatello died in the accident.

RELATED | Officials identify man killed in collapse of building under construction

His friends and family say Galo was known for helping others, and now it’s time to help his family.

The Building Contractors Association of Southeast Idaho announced a partnership Friday with the City of Chubbuck, local builders, and other organizations that will work to build the Galo family a new home.

“We’ve had a number of people ask us if they can donate and we have opened up an account at Citizens Community Bank and it’s just called Project New Day,” Executive Director of BCASEI Deloy Stuart says.

The Galo home will be located in the New Day development in Chubbuck. The home will be 1,600 square feet with six rooms (one for each child and mother).

The project is expected to kick into full gear this spring.

RELATED | Mother of 5, whose husband died in a construction accident, sobs after getting surprises from a Secret Santa and David Archuleta

Secret Santa and the EastIdahoNews.com elves surprised the Galo family with a $15,000 check Saturday and a visit from singer David Archuleta. See the video below.