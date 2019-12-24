Deputies looking for pickup truck driver who hit train and fled

The following is a news release and photos from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 23, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle versus train crash on N. 15th E. between 113th N. And 129th N. Train personnel advised the deputy upon arrival that at approximately 2:15 p.m., a 90’s model maroon Ford Pickup traveling northbound clipped the back of the train as it crossed the tracks and continued without stopping. There was minimal damage to the train, however deputies believe there is significant damage to the pickup that fled the scene.

This particular crossing is one of many in Bonneville County that were recently changed to a ‘Yield’ sign from a ‘Stop’ sign due to legislation passed earlier this year. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Operation Lifesaver, and Railroad companies across Idaho would like to remind motorists of how important to properly slow down at railroad crossings and check both directions before proceeding. Remember that trains cannot steer and take a large distance to come to a stop, making it near impossible to anticipate whether or not a vehicle is going to yield the right of way in time to avoid collision.

Anyone with information about the vehicle involved in this collision is asked to contact a deputy by calling dispatch at (208) 529-1200.