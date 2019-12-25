ESPN reporter dies on his 34th birthday

(CNN) — Edward Aschoff, a college football reporter for ESPN, died Tuesday on his 34th birthday, according to ESPN.

“We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff,” ESPN said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancée Katy.”

According to ESPN, Aschoff started working for ESPN.com as a reporter based in Atlanta. He moved to Los Angeles in 2017 to begin a more expanded national role that included television coverage.

Over the past three seasons, Aschoff reported from campuses across the country for ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN Radio, and worked as a television and radio sideline reporter during college football games, a release from ESPN said.

“Ed was one of the smartest, brightest reporters I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” ESPN Executive Editor Lauren Reynolds said. “For as good of a reporter Ed was, he was an even better person. He always put people first – those whose stories he told, and those who had the honor of working alongside him.

Aschoff and his fiancée were to be married in New Orleans in April, ESPN said.

ESPN didn’t give any details about his death.