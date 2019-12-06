Garbage truck spills its load on Bonneville County road
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A section of West 81st Street in Bonneville County is closed after a garbage truck lost its load all over the road.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell said the garbage spill occurred before 8 a.m. Friday after a Snake River Dispose-All garbage truck accidentally dumped the trash it was carrying.
A spokeswoman for the Blackfoot-based company said a pin holding the tailgate of the truck sheared off causing the garbage to spill. They said as soon as the garbage spilled the driver called the office who sent a cleanup crew.
“We do everything in our power to prevent that,” the spokeswoman said.
Garbage was spilled all over the road for several hundred feet and Snake River Dispose-All could not give a definite time on when the garbage will be cleaned up.
Lovell said the road will be blocked near the intersection with Jameston Road, until the clean up is done.