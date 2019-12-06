Garbage truck spills its load on Bonneville County road

IDAHO FALLS — A section of West 81st Street in Bonneville County is closed after a garbage truck lost its load all over the road.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell said the garbage spill occurred before 8 a.m. Friday after a Snake River Dispose-All garbage truck accidentally dumped the trash it was carrying.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

A spokeswoman for the Blackfoot-based company said a pin holding the tailgate of the truck sheared off causing the garbage to spill. They said as soon as the garbage spilled the driver called the office who sent a cleanup crew.

“We do everything in our power to prevent that,” the spokeswoman said.

Garbage was spilled all over the road for several hundred feet and Snake River Dispose-All could not give a definite time on when the garbage will be cleaned up.

Lovell said the road will be blocked near the intersection with Jameston Road, until the clean up is done.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com