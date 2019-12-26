How to make the perfect prime rib roast
Chef Jeff, EastIdahoNews.com
Chef Jeff
Chef Jeff is in the East Idaho News kitchen with simple tips on how to cook your holiday prime rib roast.
Ingredients
- 1 standing rib roast, 3-7 ribs (2-3 people per rib)
- Kosher salt
- Pepper
Directions
- Bring the roast out of the fridge about 3 hours prior to roasting as a close to room temperature roast cooks more evenly. Rub the entire roast with salt, cover and let sit at room temperature.
- Preheat your oven to 500. Pat the roast dry with a paper towel. Re-season generously with salt and pepper all over. Place the roast, bone side down, in a roasting pan. Insert ovenproof thermometer into the thickest part of the meat while not touching the bone. Place in the oven and cook 15 minutes.
- Reduce the oven to 350 and roast until 115 for rare, 120-125 for medium-rare, 125-130 for medium, 130-140 for medium well, 140-150 for well done.
- Let the roast rest 30 minutes before carving. Enjoy.
Chef Jeff Jackson is the corporate chef for Smith’s Food & Drug Stores. Jeff appears on weekly television cooking segment on various TV stations in Salt Lake City and east Idaho.
He has always loved cooking since he was very young and graduated with high honors from the SLC Art Institutes in Culinary Arts. He has worked as the lead chef and nutrition specialists at Intermountain Medical Center, as a chef at The Montage Deer Valley signature restaurant, and enjoys catering private and corporation gatherings.
Chef Jeff seeks to teach his viewers how to make simple dishes that look gourmet and will have your entire family looking forward to eating dinner together. Watch for his exciting recipes every Wednesday on eastidahonews.com.