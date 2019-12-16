Iconic hangout for high school students comes back to life

POCATELLO — A building that’s been an iconic hangout spot for Pocatello High School students over the years has been brought back to life.

Donut Bros. opened up across the street from Pocatello High School in the old building known to many locals as Big Gary’s Little Store.

Co-owner Rueben Barela says he and his brother started selling mini-doughnuts out of an old horse trailer at the farmer’s market and local events.

Those tiny doughnuts turned out to be way bigger than they expected, so they decided to put up a storefront.

Now a new generation of students and Poky High staff can walk right across the street and enjoy mini-doughnuts drizzled in their favorite specialty topping. The restaurant also does daily lunch specials.

“Back in the days when we were in high school or even before our time, a lot of people remember Big Gary’s being a local popular spot where not only the Poky High students came to hang out, but other people around the community and Old Town and stuff,” says Barela.

Donut Bros. is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.