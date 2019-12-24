Idaho Falls Police Department welcomes 4 new police officers

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Fall Police Department is pleased to announce the addition of four new police officers.

On Dec. 19th, Officers Elias Cerdas, Eli Kistemann, Chris Talbot and Lane Yardley were sworn in by Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper at a ceremony attended by friends, family and members of the department.

Officer Cerdas is from Rexburg and has family both in the military and in law enforcement. Officer Cerdas is excited to begin his career in law enforcement and to be joining IFPD.

Officer Kistemann was born and raised in California, before moving to Idaho Falls in the last few years.

Officer Talbot was born and raised and Layton, Utah. Officer Talbot says he has always wanted to work in law enforcement and is excited to learn and grow with IFPD.

Officer Yardley has spent the majority of his life in Utah. He attended Dixie State University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice.

Officers Cerdas, Kistemann, Talbot, and Yardley are currently undergoing the department’s internal academy and training process. In the next few weeks, they will begin training with senior field training officers before attending the Idaho Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Academy beginning in January. The POST Academy is approximately three months of full time intensive training and education.

After successfully graduating from the POST Academy, each of the officers will undergo additional training and education during the department’s Field Training Program, which will last several months. Upon the successful completion of the FTO program, each of the officers will move from Probationary Officer status to full-fledged Idaho Falls Police Officers.