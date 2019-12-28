Local home saved from fire thanks to timely 911 call

RIRIE — A fire caused relatively minor damage to a Jefferson County home Saturday thanks to a timely 911 call.

Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson said firefighters responded to a report of smoke at a home at 248 North 4700 East in Ririe at about 7:45 a.m.

Upon arriving at the home, firefighters found smoke in the laundry and kitchen area of the home. They accessed the ceiling above the furnace and found a fire. Active burning was also occurring in the attic, and in a wall near the furnace room.

The fires were quickly put out, preventing the home from being destroyed.

Anderson said smoke detectors sounding likely saved the home since firefighters were able to respond quickly following a 911 call.

The total damage to the home is about $15,000, Anderson said.