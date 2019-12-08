Looking for a job in 2020? BLM is looking to fill 80 seasonal firefighting positions

The following is a news release from the Bureau of Land Mangement.

IDAHO FALLS – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Idaho Falls District will be hiring wildland firefighters for the 2020 fire season. Job applications are being accepted with cut-offs starting Dec. 10, 2019.

Positions open and close at different times over the next few months. Check the flyer below for searchable job announcement numbers.

Pay starts at $12.95/hour with the opportunity for overtime and hazard pay. To qualify you must be 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen, and have six months of general experience.

“We are looking for hardworking, physically fit individuals to fight fires across eastern Idaho,” said Richard Zimmerman, BLM Idaho Falls District Assistant Fire Management Officer. “We will be hiring 80 seasonal positions in eastern Idaho.”

Positions range from engines and hotshots to dispatch. Learn more about wildland fire positions and the Idaho Falls District by clicking here.

Click here to apply and search for forestry technician positions. The Idaho Falls District has stations in Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Atomic City, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Malad, American Falls, Dubois, Salmon and Soda Springs.

Visit this website and click on the BLM Idaho Fire and Aviation-Job Announcements tab for more information. For assistance in applying, please contact Kris Bruington in Idaho Falls, (208) 524-7668; Cory Berkebile in Pocatello, (208) 478-6351; or Jeff Knudson in Salmon, (208) 756-5497.