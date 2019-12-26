Man arrested in connection with Logan, Utah temple break-in

LOGAN, Utah — A Utah man is in custody following a break-in at the Logan, Utah temple early Christmas eve.

A news release from the Logan Police Department indicates 34-year-old Peter Ambrose of Smithfield, Utah has been charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

“Ambrose cooperated with detectives and stated he was upset because it was Christmas and he couldn’t see his children and no LDS girls would date him,” the release says.

Officers got a call at 3:22 a.m. Dec. 24 that someone had broken the glass on the east door of the annex to the temple. Officers later discovered there was damage on three levels of the temple.

Several paintings were pulled from the wall and damaged, a fire extinguisher had been set off and a few other doors were damaged as well.

Around 8:30, officers found Ambrose locked inside one of the rooms. He was booked into Cache County Jail.

A spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints told KSL.com the Logan temple reopened for all ordinance work Thursday morning.