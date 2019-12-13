Man nearly faints after opening special gift from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local man gift $500,000 this holiday season! Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and wants to help as many people as he can.

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Parrish Worrell has Charcot Marie Tooth Disease, a form of Muscular Dystrophy. He has been very sick with infections since May. This grandfather of 19 and father of five taught school in Idaho Falls for many years.

In 2008 he had to retire as his body became too weak and he needed to use a wheelchair full time. Over the years, his wife, Madeline, and their children have been Parrish’s caregivers.

At the beginning of this year, Madeline had to retire due to her many disabilities. Parrish has not been able to take a bath or shower in over a year and has only had sponge baths in his bed. This is because their bathroom is not fully handicap-accessible.

Despite all his challenges, Parrish always keeps his head held high and he has a smile on his face.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to go give Parrish and Madeline an early Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see the reaction!