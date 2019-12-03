Man taken to hospital after crash involving 4 vehicles on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Monday, Dec. 2, at 5:20 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash northbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 91, near Blackfoot.

Rolando A. Percolla Medina, 66, of Guatemala, was driving northbound on Interstate 15 in a 1993 Toyota pickup towing a 1987 Toyota pickup.

George T. Mcrea, 36, of Idaho Falls, was driving northbound, behind Percolla Medina, in a 2007 Peterbilt Utility truck. Mcrea struck the 1987 Toyota which became detached. The 1993 Toyota rolled over in the median while the 1987 Toyota crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes where it was struck by two vehicles – a 1994 Honda Civic driven by Robert J. Davis, 33 of Pocatello, and a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Gregory H. Mann, 49, of Pocatello.

Mann’s passenger, Orvil A. Aleman-Reyes, 40, was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 15 were blocked. Traffic was diverted for approximately two hours and forty minutes. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.