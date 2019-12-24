Multiple crashes Monday evening on I-15 in Blackfoot

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Monday, Dec. 23, at approximately 3:51 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash northbound on I-15 near milepost 95, north of Blackfoot.

Fernando Trejo-Acevedo, 37, of Idaho Falls, was driving a 2006 Oshkosh Cement Truck northbound on I-15 in the right lane. Jeremy Jackson, 43, of Salt Lake City, UT, was driving a 2019 GMC Yukon pulling 2005 Wells Cargo utility trailer northbound on I-15 in the left lane.

Trejo-Acevedo struck Jackson’s trailer. The truck tipped over and came to rest on the right shoulder.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a three-vehicle crash northbound on I-15 near milepost 93, north of Blackfoot.

Stephen Bosworth, 31, of Pocatello, was stationary on I-15 near milepost 93 due to traffic from a previous crash in a 2016 Dodge Journey. Kandiss Sanchez, 31, of Blackfoot, was stopped directly behind Bosworth in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra. Michael Davis, 49, of Blackfoot, was driving northbound on I-15 in a 2017 Subaru Outback when he failed to stop for traffic. Davis’ vehicle struck Sanchez’s vehicle which then struck Bosworth’s vehicle. Davis’ vehicle drove into the median where it caught fire.

Sanchez was transported via ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts. The right northbound lane was blocked for approximately three hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Bingham Sheriff’s Office and Blackfoot Police Department.