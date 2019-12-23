Navy veteran stunned, can’t speak when surprised with vehicle from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local man gift $500,000 this holiday season! Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and wants to help as many people as he can.

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Darold Young is one of the humblest people that you will ever meet. He is a Navy veteran and has always been extremely giving. He never hesitates to give to those that need help, never asks for anything in return and he understands the true meaning of unconditional love.

For the past several years, Darold has been tending to his wife. She is unable to take care of herself due to medical conditions. He also takes care of his 91-year-old mother who resides alone in her own home in another town. Darold travels from Springfield into Blackfoot for a few hours several times a week leaving his wife with a caretaker so that he can also tend to the needs of his mother. He has been trying to take care of both properties and both women while rarely asking for assistance.

Several years ago Darold underwent extensive surgery and a month-long stay at the veteran’s hospital in Salt Lake City. He is now facing another surgery in February due to embolisms that have been detected in his other leg. His best friend, who would assist with transportation to and from the VA, passed away unexpectedly in October and his death has left quite a hole in our father’s heart.

Darold is having difficulty keeping a reliable vehicle that is easy for him, his wife and his mother. They depend on him to transport them to and from their doctors’ appointments. He also needs a working car to get to doctor appointments at the veteran’s hospital.

Secret Santa was touched by Darold’s story and asked the East Idaho News elves to deliver him a special Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see what happened!