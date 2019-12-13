Police searching for suspect on the run; 3 schools briefly placed on lockout

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police are searching for a man who ran from officers after abandoning a stolen vehicle.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said the man, who has not been identified, stole the vehicle in a neighboring county and abandoned it in a residential neighborhood near 14th Street and Lee Avenue when he saw police. There is a significant law enforcement presence in the area as police search for the man.

Clements said he is wearing a black hat, black hoodie, gray sweater and has a thin beard or goatee. The stolen car was a 2009 Silver Dodge Intrepid.

As a precaution, Idaho Falls High School, Emerson Alternative High School, and Hawthorne Elementary School were put on lockout around 2:20 p.m. That means access to the schools was limited, as outside doors were locked, and police were stationed near some of the entrances. The schools were released from lockout around 3 p.m.

The stolen car | Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com