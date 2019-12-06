Selfless single mother surprised with a car from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local man gift $500,000 this holiday season! Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and wants to help as many people as he can.

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Brittany McCord has light and charisma that draws people into her. She is a single mother of three little boys and some of them have health issues.

She currently takes care of a young man with Down Syndrome and autism while she is enrolled in online college courses. Friends say she is the most selfless person they know and is always the first to ask how she can help. One friend says she provided Christmas for their family one year and loaned her money to get tires on her car.

Brittany’s car recently broke down and she has experienced every problem possible with her vehicle. Secret Santa decided to change that and asked the East Idaho News elves to go give Brittany an early Christmas gift!

Watch the video above to see what happened.