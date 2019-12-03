She donated a kidney to her uncle and Secret Santa just surprised her with a car

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping Secret Santa gift $500,000 this holiday season!

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Desiree Skillin has a huge heart. When she found out her uncle was in kidney failure for about a year and a half, she was tested to see if she was a match. She was and didn’t hesitate in donating her kidney.

The procedure happened on Aug. 8 at the University of Utah. Desiree had to stay in Utah for two weeks and then for six weeks at home before she could go back to work.

Desiree is a single mom who never asks for help and is optimistic things will turn out ok. She is now back at work and needs a reliable vehicle to make sure she can care for her family.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to go and surprise her with an early Christmas gift!