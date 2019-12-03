TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
28°
overcast clouds
humidity: 80%
wind: 6mph WSW
H 32 • L 29
Nominate someone in need for Secret Santa 2019

She donated a kidney to her uncle and Secret Santa just surprised her with a car

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Secret Santa

  Published at

Share This
Submit to Secret Santa Secret Santa on Facebook

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping Secret Santa gift $500,000 this holiday season!

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Desiree Skillin has a huge heart. When she found out her uncle was in kidney failure for about a year and a half, she was tested to see if she was a match. She was and didn’t hesitate in donating her kidney.

The procedure happened on Aug. 8 at the University of Utah. Desiree had to stay in Utah for two weeks and then for six weeks at home before she could go back to work.

Desiree is a single mom who never asks for help and is optimistic things will turn out ok. She is now back at work and needs a reliable vehicle to make sure she can care for her family.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to go and surprise her with an early Christmas gift!

CLICK HERE TO WATCH OTHER SECRET SANTA SURPRISES

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: