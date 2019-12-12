Teacher moved to tears after a Secret Santa gives her daughter the gift of hearing

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local man gift $500,000 this holiday season! Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and wants to help as many people as he can.

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Alyssa Rigby is a single mother with three kids who works as a second grade teacher. Her husband died of cancer seven years ago.

Alyssa’s 13-year-old daughter has an auditory processing disorder. It’s hard for her to hear and process what people are saying to her. They were able to try some hearing aids for a few weeks to see if they would help her and they made an incredible difference. They help her daughter hear and process what she is hearing, along with making a big difference at school.

The hearing aids cost over $3,000 and insurance doesn’t cover them. On a teacher’s salary, coming up with extra money can be challenging.

Secret Santa wanted to make a difference to Alyssa and her family so he asked the East Idaho News elves to go visit her with an early Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see how the surprise went!