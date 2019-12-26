Teenage girl hospitalized following 2-car crash near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — One person has been hospitalized following a two-car crash in Bonneville County.

Bryan Lovell with Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com a silver Ford SUV and a Red Kia collided around 3:30 p.m. on 65th South and Yellowstone Highway near Idaho Falls Thursday.

The Ford was southbound and the Kia was westbound. The Ford wrapped around a power pole.

The number of people involved and their exact condition has not yet been determined, but authorities had to cut a teenage girl out of one of the vehicles. She was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

The cause is still under investigation.

The wreck is causing a bit of a delay for traffic. The Sheriff’s office is there directing traffic, and they’re asking you to avoid the area if possible or find another route while they work to clean up the wreckage.

Idaho State Police is handling the investigation. Idaho Falls Fire Department responded as well. This is a developing story. We will post more information when it is available.