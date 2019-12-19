This 77-year-old working a paper route thought Secret Santa was a scam. She broke down when she realized he was the real deal.

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local man gift $500,000 this holiday season! Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and wants to help as many people as he can.

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Diane Pratt is a hard worker who never seems to get a break. It seems like she gets something paid for and then something else breaks down. Until she retired, it was not unusual for her to be working two jobs trying to make ends meet.

She is currently 77-years-old and working a paper route so she can purchase some new appliances she needs. Diane gets up every morning around 4 a.m. to deliver the newspapers and within the last year, was able to get a much-needed fridge and dishwasher by making monthly payments.

The paper route requires her to uses her personal vehicle and Diane puts many miles on her vehicle each day plus pays for her gasoline. Diane was a police officer but it did not provide her with a retirement fund and her only income is social security.

Diane’s whole life has been devoted to caring for her kids and family. She is a loving woman who could use a little Christmas cheer.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to go surprise Diane with a special gift. Her reaction was one we have never seen – in fact, she thought we were scamming her. Then, two hours after we left her home, she unexpectedly called Nate Eaton with a message for Secret Santa.

Watch the video above to see what happened.