2 Idaho Falls residents arrested in California for drug trafficking

RIPON, California — Two people from Idaho Falls were arrested in California Friday on multiple drug charges.

A news release from the Ripon, California Police Department indicates a detective pulled over 30-year-old Shayne Warth and 28-year-old Marisol Ruiz during a traffic stop around 2 p.m.

During a search of the vehicle, the detective located more than two pounds of methamphetamine and half a pound of marijuana illegally packaged in a container with the seal broken. Illegal ammunition, pepper spray, gun holsters, and drug paraphernalia were also found inside the car.

Ripon, California Police Department

Warth was booked into San Joaquin County Jail for possession/transportation of narcotics for sale, felon in possession of ammunition and pepper spray, and possession of an open container of marijuana.

Ruiz was booked into San Joaquin County Jail for possession/transportation of narcotics for sale, and possession of an open container of marijuana.