3.4 magnitude earthquake felt in eastern Idaho

SODA SPRINGS — Some of eastern Idaho may have felt an earthquake Monday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey reports a 3.4 magnitude earthquake happened around 2:12 p.m. with the epicenter just over nine miles northwest of Soda Springs.

There have been no reports of major damage or anyone being injured.

Monday’s earthquake marks the largest in the area this year.

If you felt Monday’s earthquake, you can report it to USGS here.