3 people taken to hospital following crash near Victor

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Sunday, Jan. 5, at approximately 2:25 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash on SH 33 at West 6000 South, north of Victor.

Margie Crow, 63, of Victor, was traveling northbound on SH33 in a 2018 Kia Sportage. Sherry Cornelison, 64, of Driggs, was traveling southbound in a 2003 Dodge Dakota. Crow turned left in front of Cornelison, colliding with Cornelison. All occupants were wearing a seatbelt.

Cornelison was transported by private vehicle to Teton Valley Health Care in Driggs. Margie Crow and David Crow, 64, of Victor, were transported by ground ambulance to Teton Valley Health Care.