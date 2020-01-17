A Feel Good Friday surprise for a pizza delivery man who stopped to get a stuck car out of the snow

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

A lot of snow has fallen (or blown!) in eastern Idaho over the week and we received an email about a pizza delivery guy a few days ago. It said:

Someone’s pizza may have been delivered a few minutes later than it could have. Instead of driving by a stranded vehicle in a precarious situation, this pizza delivery man quickly came to the rescue. The car was stuck at an intersection and he quickly helped it get back on the road. Then he went right back to delivering pizzas.

We found out the delivery man works at the Pizza Hut in Shelley and his name is Johnny. We decided to thank him for his kind act and surprised him for Feel Good Friday.

Watch the video above to see how it turned out!

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com