Boise women’s march calls for equality but also reveals political divisiveness

BOISE (KIVI) — Hundreds gathered at the Idaho State Capitol on Saturday, as women celebrated the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

“I just wanted to thank my grandmothers who were both born in the 1890s,” said Lauren Wilson of Caldwell. “They were some of the first women who were able to vote and I just think it is important to thank them.”

One of the biggest themes at the rally was equality, and several speakers highlighted that narrative, including former gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan, who was the master of ceremonies.

“We could be equivalent, we could be better,” said Amanda Brown, who grew up in Northern Idaho. “If you look at the display of everything in the House and the Senate it’s really not gender equivalent.”

Signs with “Dump Trump”, “Impeach Trump” and other similar phrases were seen at the rally, causing some conflict amongst demonstrators.

In response, a group from the Idaho chapter of MAGA Girl showed up to express a different opinion.

“We believe in pro-life, we believe in the right to defend ourselves and have our second amendment rights,” said Mariah Gates of MAGA Girl. “We believe our President is doing right by our country so we are to support our president and say the women’s march does not speak for every woman.”

But even though politics creates division, women’s rights have come a long way in the past 100 years and the best example of that was a young girl who took the mic and spoke in front of the crowd.

“I am a little girl with big dreams and I’ll be a little girl with vision, vote for me in 2044,” said the girl.

RELATED | Hundreds rally in support of empowering women in eastern Idaho

Several pro-life ralliers were in Idaho Falls Saturday during the Women’s March on Broadway. The group was there separate from the march in support of Right to Life.