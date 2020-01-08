Buffalo chicken meatloaf – a game day take on a traditional dish
Chef Jeff, EastIdahoNews.com
Chef Jeff
Published at
Chef Jeff is in the East Idaho News kitchen with a game day take on traditional meatloaf. It includes ground chicken, hot sauce, blue cheese and onions.
Ingredients
- 2 lbs. ground chicken
- 2 tbsp. butter, melted
- 1 medium onion, finely diced
- 1 tbsp. garlic, minced
- 3 stalks celery, finely minced
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 c. bread crumbs (panko or other style)
- ¼ c. buffalo or hot sauce, (Frank’s is best)
- 1/3 c. blue cheese or ranch dressing
- ½ tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. pepper
- 1 c. crumbled blue cheese
For the glaze:
- ¼ c. buffalo or hot sauce
- ¼ c. ketchup
- 2 tbsp. honey
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 350. Prepare a parchment covered sheet pan. Make the glaze by combining the buffalo, ketchup and honey. Set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine all of the meatloaf ingredients except the ground chicken. Mix thoroughly. Add the ground chicken and mix with your hands gently until just combined.
- In the middle of the sheet pan, form a loaf with the meat mixture. For even cooking, make it about 4inches wide, by 12 inches long by 4 inches tall. Just something near that, not too thick or too thin. Place in the oven and bake until it reaches an internal temperature of 165. This takes anywhere from 50 minutes to 70 minutes depending on the oven and size of loaf. For best results use a meat thermometer.
- Remove from the oven and set your oven to broil. Brush the glaze on the loaf and place under the broiler for 2 or 3 minutes until it is bubbling. Remove from the oven and rest 15 minutes prior to serving for it to set. Enjoy.
Chef Jeff Jackson is the corporate chef for Smith’s Food & Drug Stores. Jeff appears on weekly television cooking segment on various TV stations in Salt Lake City and east Idaho.
He has always loved cooking since he was very young and graduated with high honors from the SLC Art Institutes in Culinary Arts. He has worked as the lead chef and nutrition specialists at Intermountain Medical Center, as a chef at The Montage Deer Valley signature restaurant, and enjoys catering private and corporation gatherings.
Chef Jeff seeks to teach his viewers how to make simple dishes that look gourmet and will have your entire family looking forward to eating dinner together. Watch for his exciting recipes every Wednesday on eastidahonews.com.