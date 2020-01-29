Chef Jeff whips up scrumptious buffalo chicken wonton cups
Chef Jeff is in the East Idaho News kitchen with a perfect game day appetizer for your guests – buffalo chicken wonton cups.
Ingredients
- 24 wonton wrappers
- 12 oz. or 2-3 cooked chicken breast
- 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
- ½ c. Frank’s Hot Sauce
- 1 stalk celery, finely chopped
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided
- ¼ c. ranch or blue cheese dressing
- ¼ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. pepper
- 2 green onion, finely chopped for garnish
- 1 mini muffin tin
Directions
- 1. Preheat oven to 350. Shred the cooked chicken, then put into a mixing bowl. Add the cream cheese, then mix with a hand-mixer. Add the hot sauce, ½ the cheddar cheese, ranch or blue cheese dressing, salt and pepper. Mix well then set aside.
- Spray the muffin tin with non-stick spray and place one wonton wrapper in each space, pressing
them in to form a cup. Fill each cup with the chicken salad, then sprinkle with the second half of
the cheddar cheese. May be done in a couple of batches depending on the size of the pan.
- Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until the wonton edges are brown and the cheese is melted.
Garnish with the green onion and serve warm.
Chef Jeff Jackson is the corporate chef for Smith’s Food & Drug Stores. Jeff appears on weekly television cooking segment on various TV stations in Salt Lake City and east Idaho.
He has always loved cooking since he was very young and graduated with high honors from the SLC Art Institutes in Culinary Arts. He has worked as the lead chef and nutrition specialists at Intermountain Medical Center, as a chef at The Montage Deer Valley signature restaurant, and enjoys catering private and corporation gatherings.
Chef Jeff seeks to teach his viewers how to make simple dishes that look gourmet and will have your entire family looking forward to eating dinner together. Watch for his exciting recipes every Wednesday on eastidahonews.com.