D91 giving presentation on the best way to build schools

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls School District 91 wants the public to know about the various ways a new school can be built.

On Wednesday, at 6 p.m., everyone living within District 91 is invited to attend a presentation about four different construction methods publics works projects, like schools, are able to use. The presentation will be part of District 91’s Board of Trustees work session at the Idaho Falls High School Little Theater.

“There has been confusion in previous bond elections about how construction would be bid and managed, and we encourage our community to come and learn more about this process,” Superintendent George Boland said in a news release.

CEO of Idaho Associated General Contractors CEO Wayne Hammon and Idaho State Building Authority executive director Wayne Meuleman will give the presentation.

“Our goal hasn’t changed. We are committed to working with D91’s patrons to upgrade and improve our schools in the best, most cost-effective manner to ensure our school buildings meet the needs of students now and into the future,” Boland said in the news release.

District 91 has attempted to pass multiple bonds to build a new Idaho Falls High School. Bonds need a supermajority of 66.7 percent of the vote to pass. In 2018, District 91’s $99.5 million bond failed with only 58 percent. A similar bond also failed in 2017 with only 58 percent of the vote.

The work session begins at 5 p.m. Piper Jaffrey will give a presentation on financing options for bonds. Any construction project would require a bond to pay for it. The construction method presentation will begin at 6 p.m., following Piper’s presentation.