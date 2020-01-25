D91 holding special presentation discussing school construction methods

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls School District 91.

As the Idaho Falls Board of Trustees considers the best way to update and improve D91’s school buildings, it also is looking at the best way to undertake the construction that will be required to make the improvements.

Parents and patrons are invited to attend a special presentation outlining the four different construction methods available for public works projects like schools. The presentation will be part of the Board of Trustees’ next work session on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Idaho Falls High School’s Little Theater.

Wayne Hammon, the CEO of Idaho Associated General Contractors, and Wayne Meuleman, the executive director and legal counsel of the Idaho State Building Authority, will review the construction methods and outline the advantages and disadvantages of each. They also will answer questions from board members and D91’s parents and patrons.

“There has been confusion in previous bond elections about how construction would be bid and managed, and we encourage our community to come and learn more about this process,” said Superintendent George Boland. “Our goal hasn’t changed. We are committed to working with D91’s patrons to upgrade and improve our schools in the best, most-cost effective manner to ensure our school buildings meet the needs of students now and into the future.”

School districts can use four different methods for major construction projects: Design/Bid/Build; Construction Manager/General Contractor or CMGC; Design/Build or Construction Manager Representative. There are advantages and disadvantages to each, but no matter the method, state laws require construction projects be put out to bid.

The work session will begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, with a presentation by Piper Jaffrey on financing options for bonds. A bond would be necessary to pay for any construction projects. The presentation by Wayne Hammon and Idaho Associated General Contractors will begin at 6 p.m.

