Firefighters face wind, water challenges battling vacant home fire

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

At approximately 6:36 a.m. on Jan. 17, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of Broadway/Hwy 20 and N. 35th W for a report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single story home that was fully involved in flames. The house was vacant. There were no other structures threatened. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. BCSO closed off the section of roadway in front of the home. Rocky Mountain Power and Intermountain Gas were also dispatched to the scene.

For the safety of firefighters and due to strong winds, challenges with water supply, lack of hydrants and the fact that the house was fully involved, firefighters allowed the fire to burn itself out.

The IFFD’s Fire Prevention Division is on scene investigating. The cause of the fire is not known at this time. Estimated damages are $20,000.