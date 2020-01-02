Fremont County deputies searching for information about gas station vandals

ASHTON — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two individuals who are suspected of damaging property at a gas station in Ashton on Christmas Eve.

Police reports show on Dec. 24, the Quick Stop at 921 North Highway 20 was vandalized. Three dumpsters outside of the station were spraypainted with graffiti, and markings were also carved into the sink and mirror of the men’s restroom.

Video surveillance shows a man and woman at the gas station who they believe might be connected to the vandalism. No further descriptions about the individuals were provided by the sheriff’s office.

If you recognize them or if you saw them on Christmas Eve, please contact Deputy Greenhalgh at (208) 624-4482.

The men’s bathroom sink that was vandalized at the Quick Stop in Ashton, ID. | Courtesy Quick Stop